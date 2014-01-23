Three dead, 30 missing in senior center fire
QUEBEC, Canada (NBC) – Three people are dead and 30 others are missing after a fire at a senior center in Canada.
Authorities say a massive fire tore through a senior center on Thursday.
Officials discovered the bodies of three residents.
However, firefighters went into the burning inferno to search for 30 people who are still missing.
The complex had 52 units and most of the residents could not get around on their own.
