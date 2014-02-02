× Barons Beat Stars in Texas

Mark Arcobello scored a goal and added two assists in his first AHL game of the season as the Barons set their season high for goals in a game in a 7-4 win over the Texas Stars on Sunday afternoon at Cedar Park Center outside Austin, Texas.

Arcobello, Barons’ all-time leader in goals and assists, was loaned by the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday after scoring four goals and 14 assists in the NHL this season. He was named the game’s No. 1 star as Oklahoma City won its second straight and upped its record to 18-22-1-5. Texas falls to 28-14-2-3 and remains one point back of Grand Rapids for the top spot in the AHL’s Western Conference.

Barons goaltender Richard Bachman stopped 41 of 45 Texas shots in improving to 10-12-2 and 3-3-0 against his former team. Cristopher Nilstorp made 25 saves in dropping to 15-11 2 and 3-3-0 against Oklahoma City.

The Barons opened the scoring on a power play at 8:59 of the first period. Arcobello fed the puck cross-ice to Anton Lander, who in turn centered it to Ryan Hamilton and he slipped it in from the doorstep.

Texas answered that at 18:19, when Ryan Button found a rebound in a scramble and back-handed a shot past Bachman.

The Barons regained the lead 35 seconds later, when Austin Fyten tallied his first AHL goal with a steep-angle drive that ricocheted off the post, hit Nilstorp and trickled over the goal line at 18:44. Jack Combs and Travis Ewanyk had the assists.

Texas tied the game twice in the second period, but the Barons rallied to score the period’s final three goals and take a 6-3 lead after two. Mike Hedden knotted the score 2-2 at 1:22 on a setup by Derek Meech. Oklahoma City’s Matthew Ford put the Barons back in front 3-2 just 58 seconds later on an assist by Ben Eager at 2:20.

The Stars, who own AHL’s best home record at 19-5-0-1 but have lost three of their last four at home, tied the game 3-3 at 3:34 when Brett Ritchie received a cross-ice feed and beat Bachman glove side.

The Barons scored the next three goals, as Roman Horak’s snap shot from the left-wing circle at 10:51 put them in front 4-3. Steve Pinizzotto and Arcobello had the assists, with Pinizzotto earning his first Barons point.

Will Acton sped down the slot and beat Nilstorp at 11:38 with an assist from David Musil to build the lead to 5-3. Brad Hunt wrapped up the second-period scoring with an unassisted power-play goal at 16:49.

Texas narrowed the gap to 6-4 at 4:23 of the third on a deflection by Curtis McKenzie in front, but the Barosn closed out the scoring when Arcobello carried the puck into the attacking zone on a 3-on-1 and wristed one past Nilstorp.

Texas out-shot the Barons 45-32. Oklahoma City is 3-4-1-0 against the Stars this season.

The teams meet again on Tuesday at 7:30 at Cedar Park Center.