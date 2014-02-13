× Man arrested for allegedly stalking love interest, vandalizing her home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman who had turned him down earlier this month.

Authorities say 26-year-old Thomas McCreight was arrested Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City.

In fact, the suspect had to be held by a deputy after he reportedly became hostile during the booking process.

According to a police report, the victim had rejected McCreight’s romantic interest in her.

Afterwards, she claims she was inundated with threatening phone calls and texts.

The suspect is also accused of vandalizing the woman’s home with gang graffiti and smashing her car window with a brick.

When police caught up with the suspect, they say they also found the victim’s stolen cell phone.

However, he denied stalking her.