× Camel on the run bites man after escape

LOS ANGELES – Many don’t get the pleasure to see camels very often, so what if you saw one in your rear view mirror?

A camel escaped from its enclosure in a rural part of Los Angeles County Friday and began chasing vehicles.

In fact, he was on the loose for about half an hour before it was rounded up.

Fortunately the camel was not hurt, but one man stood in its way.

Reports of a 72-year-old man who was in an area at the wrong time got injured.

Reports say the man was bit by the camel on the loose, the victim received medical treatment for the bite wound.