Above-normal temperatures to continue through week; fire danger increases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will climb well above normal into the mid 60s, however wind speeds will be lower and the fire danger will fall as well.

Moisture will spread into the state this afternoon.

There is a chance for some light rain and drizzle late this evening through Monday morning over central and eastern Oklahoma, mainly east of I-35.

A front will push through the state Monday morning.

Strong northerly winds will usher in drier air.

The above normal temperatures will continue throughout the week.

Breezy to windy conditions will elevate fire danger as well.

Temps could reach the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.