× Overspending? Experts suggest logging off of Facebook

People across the world use Facebook to stay connected with friends but a new study shows you may be paying the price for that connection.

A new study shows the more time we spend on the social site, the less self-control we have.

The study by researchers at Columbia University and the University of Pittsburgh found that people who spent more time on Facebook have less control when it comes to certain situations.

It found that users were less motivated on their next task following their time on the site.

Also, they are more likely to overeat and spend money, leading to a higher credit card balance and a lower credit score.

Researchers found that Facebook makes people happy because it makes them feel more connected to friends and family.

However, past studies also found that Facebook can lower users’ self-esteem by making them envious of others.

Researchers found that people let their guard down on their spending after being on Facebook for a while.

The study found users were more likely to spend 20 to 30 percent more than they would have any other time.

Experts say it took just four or five minutes on Facebook to chip away at self-control.