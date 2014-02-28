× OKC Thunder along with NewsChannel 4’s Linda Cavanaugh to attend annual ‘Red Tie Night’

OKLAHOMA CITY -Oklahoma City will be “seeing red” for the AIDS Care Fund’s 22nd Annual Red Tie Night.

The event will be held tonight starting at 6:00 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of Oklahoma City’s Cox Center.

Several members of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in at the event along with NewsChannel 4’s anchor, Linda Cavanaugh.

An alarming number of young people are becoming infected with HIV/AIDS, according to statistics from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Nearly 40 percent of all new infections occurred in the 20-29 age range, making prevention education and treatment a top priority in the fight against the disease.

Red Tie Night is the sole fundraiser for the OACF, with more than $1 million typically generated throughout the evening.

Proceeds help support Oklahoma agencies that provide preventative measures and clinical services and support to those living with and who are at risk for HIV/AIDS.

The event has grossed more than $11 million dollars throughout its history, with 100 percent of the proceeds remaining in Oklahoma.

