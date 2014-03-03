× Despite wintry weather OKC trash pickup will run as scheduled, but not Midwest City

Oklahoma City trash trucks will be running normal routes today despite the winter weather and slick roadways.

The trash service may take longer than usual and if your trash is not picked up today leave the trash carts by the curb anyway.

In the rural parts of Oklahoma City the Monday weekly Big Blue and monthly bulk waster collection is postponed until Wednesday, March 5.

Customers are asked to leave their Big Blue refuse carts and bulk waste on the curbs until collection on Wednesday, March 5, or as soon as conditions allow.

In Midwest City officials are postponing sanitation pickup regularly scheduled for Monday to Wednesday, March 5th.