Salvation Army, Brad Edwards Warmth 4 Winter still has hundreds of coats to keep Oklahoma warm

OKLAHOMA CITY – With the recent snowfall and more snow expected, wintry weather is rearing its head and reviving the need for a warm winter coat.

Thanks to generous Oklahomans and the Brad Edwards Warmth 4 Winter program, The Salvation Army has hundreds of winter coats available to keep Oklahomans warm.

“For anyone who needs a winter coat we have one for every size, shape and style,” Ashley Jones, Director of Social Services, said. “From youth to seniors, we have a coat for everyone that will be sure to keep you warm.”

The Salvation Army’s Social Services office has relocated to 520 S. Hudson (corner of Hudson and S.W. 5th St.), Oklahoma City, OK 73109.

Any Oklahoma County residents in need are invited to pick up a coat:

Monday–Wednesday: 9 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday: 9 a.m. – noon and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – noon (Adult clients who receive disability benefits and/or seniors 62 years of age and older)

Basic eligibility rules for families and/or individuals to qualify for and receive coats from this program require: