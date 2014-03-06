× POLICE: Woman arrested at rented home of Justin Bieber

GEORGIA – Police arrested a woman discovered in the Georgia home of music producer Dallas Austin, Sandy Springs police say.

The home, located in an Atlanta suburb north of the city, is presently being rented by pop star Justin Bieber, according to a news release.

“A family member found the woman sleeping in one of the home’s bedrooms shortly after 5 p.m.” on Wednesday, police said.

Qianying Zhao of Doraville, another Atlanta suburb, was charged with criminal trespass.

“She told police that she entered the unoccupied home through an unlocked door and came to the home to attend Bieber’s birthday party, which was held earlier in the week at another location,” the news release said.

“She originally said she was friends with the singer. However, it is believed that she is one of millions who follow Bieber on Twitter,” the release said.

The woman was taken to the Fulton County Jail Annex in Alpharetta and booked on a misdemeanor.