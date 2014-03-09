× I-40 closing for “roadway testing” between Choctaw Rd. & Pott. County line this afternoon

OKLAHOMA – According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, I-40 eastbound and westbound will be closed today and tomorrow in the afternoon.

Workers will have the east and westbound lanes closed from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The closure will be between Choctaw Rd. and Pottawatomie County line.

Officials say they will be closing off the highway for roadway testing.

Prepare for potential delays if you plan on taking these roads.