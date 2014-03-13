America’s popular coffee shop adding digital tips to its app

Rain chances possible this week

Starbucks will soon have a new app that will allow its customers to leave tips for baristas.

The new mobile tipping option will be available on the updated iPhone app starting later this month.

The Android version will be out later this year.

With the app, customers can leave a tip of .50 cents, one dollar or two dollars anytime within two hours of the transaction.

One out of every 10 purchases at Starbucks is made with a mobile device.