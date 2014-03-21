× Russell Westbrook sprains his injured knee in Thunder game

UPDATE: 8:24 – According to initial reports, Westbrook sprained his already injured right knee in tonight’s Thunder game.

He was escorted off the court during the third quarter and did not return to the game.

(Toronto, Canada)—

Oklahoma City Thunder all-star point guard Russell Westbrook went to the locker room with 7:37 left in the 3rd quarter of tonight’s NBA game against the Toronto Raptors, after being hit in his injured right knee by Toronto’s Kyle Lowry on a play right in front of the Thunder bench.

Westbrook immediately signalled for a time out and went down to a knee while appearing to want to slam the ball onto the court. He went straight to the OKC locker room and we’re awaiting an update.

Westbrook originally injured the knee when hit by Houston’s Patrick Beverley in the first round of the playoffs last season. It was a chippy play by Beverley when Westbrook had called time out and the players were going to their respective benches. Since the injury, Westbrook has undergone a total of three (3) surgical procedures on the knee and he missed a total of 30 games earlier this season while recovering from the latest operation.