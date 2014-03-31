Sniffling and sneezing? Foundation creates list of worst U.S. cities for allergies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - You may be happy that winter is behind us but sniffling and sneezing may also have you hating spring.

While spring means warmer weather and beautiful flowers, it can also mean allergies.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America came up with a list of the worst U.S. cities for allergies.

It based its list on pollen levels, use of allergy medication and the number of board-certified allergists in the area.

Experts say the blend of winter and spring weather may make allergies worse and it's not good news for Oklahoma City residents.

Dr. Tarpay said, "The pollen season is very high and what happened is a long winter, lots of viral illnesses, so people had already irritated airways and then the pollen season came and so their symptoms are worse."

Wind is one of the biggest weather factors that contributes to allergies but there are a few other key ingredients that play a role in the wheezing.

Dr. Tarpay said, "Humidity is very important. The higher humidity, the more mold we see."

Right now, we're not seeing a lot of mold because we haven't seen much rain but experts say it is headed our way.

Tarpay says when doing your daily activities, there are easy steps you can take to keep the pollen at bay.

She said, "We ask them to pretreat, use their eye drops, use a nasal medication or take an antihistamine."

She also says a simple way to avoid allergies is to know what bothers you and try to stay away.

The worst cities for spring allergies: