Oklahoma animal shelter to stop euthanizing pets in gas chamber

CUSHING, Okla. – Changes are coming to Cushing’s Animal Shelter.

Officials say they will no longer be using a gas chamber to euthanize animals.

Instead, they will be moving toward lethal injection.

The shelter was given a $2,000 grant from the state chapter of the U.S. Humane Society to help them transition to a more humane way to euthanizing animals.

There is a bill pending in the state legislature that would abolish all gas chambers from animal shelters in Oklahoma.

A handful of other Oklahoma communities including Broken Arrow, Poteau and Clinton, still use carbon monoxide to euthanize animals.