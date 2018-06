Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Health and Fitness Expo is one of the highlights of the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

It starts two days before the marathon every year and draws thousands of runners, friends, family and supporters.

Runners will pick up their marathon packets at the expo but there is so much more to do.

There you can check out the latest gear and technology with the experts and athletes.

The expo opens Friday at 11 a.m. and runs until Saturday night.

The Memorial Marathon is this Sunday.