× UPDATE: Body found buried in backyard of Norman home identified by medical examiner

NORMAN, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office have identified a body that was found buried at a home in Norman.

Earlier this month, officers were asked to check the welfare of a person at a home in the 6800 block of E. Robinson St.

When they could not make contact with the resident, authorities issued a missing persons report.

During the investigation, officials discovered a body buried in the home’s backyard.

Officials have now identified the body as 69-year-old Virgil J. Alexander.

The medical examiner has not completed the investigation and a manner or cause of death has not been determined.