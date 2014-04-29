Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

UPDATE: Body found buried in backyard of Norman home identified by medical examiner

Posted 3:10 pm, April 29, 2014, by , Updated at 04:13PM, April 30, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NORMAN, Okla. – Officials with the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office have identified a body that was found buried at a home in Norman.

Earlier this month, officers were asked to check the welfare of a person at a home in the 6800 block of E. Robinson St.

When they could not make contact with the resident, authorities issued a missing persons report.

During the investigation, officials discovered a body buried in the home’s backyard.

Officials have now identified the body as 69-year-old Virgil J. Alexander.

The medical examiner has not completed the investigation and a manner or cause of death has not been determined.