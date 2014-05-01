× Are your favorite fruits and veggies on the ‘Dirty dozen’ list?

A research organization released its report of the dirtiest and cleanest produce you can find on store shelves.

Apples top this year’s “dirt dozen” list – along with strawberries, grapes, celery, peaches and potatoes.

Those are the fruits and vegetables with the highest level of pesticide residue on them.

However, officials say that even though pesticide was detected on the produce, the chemicals were still listed as safe levels.

On the other hand, the safest fruits and vegetables consist of avocados, sweet corn, pineapples, cabbage, and frozen sweet peas.

To properly clean your fruits and veggies, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, cut off bruised areas, and don’t use soap or produce washes.

Tap water works fine. If it’s something firm, use a produce brush.