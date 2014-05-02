× Need a job? YMCA facing lifeguard shortage, offering incentive to sign on

OKLAHOMA CITY – Looking for a summer job? The Oklahoma City YMCA might be able to help.

Officials said YMCA locations across the city are facing a lifeguard shortage.

Right now, the organization is offering an incentive for you to sign on.

If you are hired, the Y will reimburse you for the cost of your certification course, so it won’t cost you anything in the end.

Life guards must be at least 16 and pay starts at $7.99 per hour.

MORE: Click here for more information and to apply