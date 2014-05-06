Tulsa officials recover 22 pounds of pot, pound of mushrooms, $330K in cash

TULSA, Okla. – Officers have recovered more than 20 pounds of pot and hundreds of thousands in cash in a massive drug bust in Tulsa.

Authorities found contraband at a few locations including a storage facility with the help of K9 “Buster.”

Narcotics officers said they found about 22 pounds of high-grade marijuana along with more than a pound of psychedelic mushrooms and nearly $332,000 in cash.

Officials arrested Tulsa resident Austin Hingey who is now facing a number of drug charges.