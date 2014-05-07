× Woman arrested after children found staying in bushes while she stayed in hotel room

Modesto, Calif. (KTLA) – A homeless woman is facing child endangerment charges after police discovered a 1-year-old and 3-year-old sleeping in the bushes.

Authorities say 26-year-old Chardenae VanRooyen was booked on suspicion of child endangerment and abandonment.

Police say a witness spotted an abandoned stroller in the bushes between two restaurants.

According to the LA Times, VanRooyen told officers the children were staying in the bushes with her boyfriend while she stayed in a hotel room with friends.