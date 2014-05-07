Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Woman arrested after children found staying in bushes while she stayed in hotel room

Posted 1:17 pm, May 7, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Courtesy: Modesto Police Department

Modesto, Calif. (KTLA) – A homeless woman is facing child endangerment charges after police discovered a 1-year-old and 3-year-old sleeping in the bushes.

Authorities say 26-year-old Chardenae VanRooyen was booked on suspicion of child endangerment and abandonment.

Police say a witness spotted an abandoned stroller in the bushes between two restaurants.

According to the LA Times, VanRooyen told officers the children were staying in the bushes with her boyfriend while she stayed in a hotel room with friends.