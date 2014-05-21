× Group to open first LGBT friendly school in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – A group is set to open up the first LGBT friendly school in Oklahoma.

The goal behind the Oklahoma Alliance Academy is to provide a safe, bully-free environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender teens.

The school is for those who feel they just are not comfortable in a normal school setting.

They say everyone who embraces equality and inclusion is welcome to attend.

The idea came to its founder CC Lawhon a couple of years after she heard the suicide statistics for transgender students and knew something had to be done.

The academy is expected to open its doors by the fall of 2015.

To learn more about the Oklahoma Alliance Academy, visit their website.