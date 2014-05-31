Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Home sweet home: Thunder looks for a tie to stay in the game

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder face a win or stay home game tonight versus the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA’s Western Conference finals.

The Spurs have a 3-2 game series lead and could end the Thunder’s season with a win.

During the Gregg Popovich era, the Spurs have won 11 of 12 series when they hold a 3-2 game advantage.

The lone time Pop’s San Antonio squad has fallen after being up 3-2 was to the Miami Heat in last year’s NBA Finals.

So far, the home team’s have had a huge advantage in the series.

Both the Spurs and Thunder have won all of their games on their home courts.

The home team has won by just over 20 points a game through five games.

Tip-off for tonight’s big game is at 7:30 p.m.