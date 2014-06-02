Former news anchor and Miss America talks about the trip she will never forget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - This week NewsChannel 4 is celebrating 65 years of excellence.

65 years ago, NewsChannel 4 became the first television station in Oklahoma.

All week we will be celebrating with some of the folks who helped make this station great.

Today the former news anchor and Miss America Jane Jayroe stopped by to talk about her time at the station and a trip that she will never forget.

During Jayroe's time at the station, she co-anchored with Linda Cavanaugh, becoming one of the first female co-anchor teams in the nation.

