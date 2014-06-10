× Study: FDA issues new dietary standards for pregnant women

The FDA and the Environmental Protection Agency took steps to make sure pregnant women and young children are safe this week.

The agencies acknowledge that they had given pregnant and breastfeeding women a maximum amount of fish they should eat each week.

That limit was roughly 12 ounces or two to three servings, but they never provided a minimum amount.

As a result, many women avoided fish all together.

Now, they say pregnant women and young children should eat at least eight ounces of fish a week.

Shrimp, salmon, canned light tuna and tilapia are all low in mercury and provide important nutrients that impact growth and development.