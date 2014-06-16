× Jailer arrested for rape, forcible sodomy after relationship with inmate is discovered

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. – A detention officer in southeastern Oklahoma finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

A jailer in Pontotoc county has now been arrested for allegedly having sexual relations with a female inmate at the justice center earlier this month.

According to authorities, officer Kevin Clark and the inmate were captured on security footage alone together, which is against the rules.

All sexual encounters were out of sight of the camera.

During the investigation, the Pontotoc County district attorney determined there was probable cause to arrest Clark.

He is now facing multiple charges, including rape and forcible sodomy.