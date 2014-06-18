× Oklahoma man pleads guilty to producing child pornography

NORMAN, Okla. – A Norman man pled guilty to producing child pornography on Wednesday.

According to court records, Anthony Ray Sackett engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a 2-year-old girl.

He allegedly took pictures of the encounter with his phone.

Authorities say Sackett then used his phone to transfer the images to others via the Internet.

At the time of this offense, Sackett was a registered sex offender due to a previous conviction for possession of child pornography.

Officials say Sackett is facing a heightened penalty in federal court of 25 – 50 years in prison due to his prior conviction.