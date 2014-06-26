New ad explains to parents why they should stop telling their daughters they’re pretty

It’s a problem that has been plaguing states across the nation for years.

Children, especially girls, are losing interest in science and math as they get older.

A new advertisement by Verizon Wireless puts into perspective how parents’ attitudes could play a role in their daughters’ decisions.

It also gives a pretty startling statistic.

The video claims 66 percent of 4th grade girls say they like science and math.

However, that fades as they get older.

Only 18 percent of all college engineering majors are female.