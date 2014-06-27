× 5 dogs removed from home after Enid drug bust

ENID, Okla. – Police say three women were arrested after they found drugs inside of an Enid home.

The Enid Police Department SWAT team and Narcotic Unit say they served a search warrant for narcotics at a residence on E. Birch street in Enid.

During their search, police found several methamphetamine related items.

Police say the residence was in very bad shape.

Detective Zeke Frazee said, “Several citizens that reside in the area were thankful for the investigation and the execution of the warrant concerning the residence and for dealing with the problem.”

Police arrested Michelle Murphy, 42, and her daughter Stephanie Murphy, 21, for possession of methamphetamine.

Police also arrested Denise Crome, 42, for two felony Garfield County warrants for domestic battery by strangulation and failure to pay on a previous D.U.I. charge.

According to the Enid Police Department, due to the conditions of the residence, five dogs were removed and taken to the City of Enid Animal Control.