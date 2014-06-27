× Oklahoma music star takes her love for animals national

OKLAHOMA – Country music star Miranda Lambert is taking her love for animals national!

As part of the recently introduced “See What Good Food Can Do” campaign, Pedigree announced that they will be pledging their support by transforming shelters across the continental United States.

One shelter in each of the continental United States will receive $5,000 worth of Pedigree food for dogs and $5,000 worth of shelter renovation and improvement projects.

In support of the program, Country star Miranda Lambert is joining dog-loving celebrities Josh Duhamel and David Ortiz by releasing a documentary short, which showcases her passion for dog adoption.

Miranda and the popular dog food company are looking for a community to help renovate an animal shelter.

“They are basically going into shelters across the united states providing food to make the shelter a better place to be, a better place to visit. creating an awareness about shelters that they are not a scary place to be. That people should go there to find their next family member. I have six family members at home with four legs,” said Miranda.

If you would like to nominate a shelter or learn more about the efforts, click here.