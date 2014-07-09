× Thunder Blown Out By Pacers in Summer League

The Indiana Pacers went on a 22-4 run to end the first half and went on to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 94-71 in the NBA Summer League in Orlando on Wednesday.

OKC led by one after the first quarter, 22-21, but were outscored 34-13 in the second quarter and trailed 56-36 at halftime.

Indiana built the lead to as many as 31 before winning by 23.

The Thunder shot just 38 percent from the field, with Indiana shooting 53 percent.

OKC’s top draft pick Mitch McGary led the Thunder with 15 points.

Jeremy Lamb had 12 points, but made just 4 of 17 from the field and was 1 of 9 from three-point range.

Steven Adams was the only other Thunder player in double figure scoring with 10 points and 8 rebounds.

OKC drops to 1-3 in the Summer League.

They’ll finish play in Orlando with the placement game on Friday, with tipoff to be determined.