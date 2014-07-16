Police looking for 4 suspects after local burglary

EL RENO, Okla. – Police were called to a burglary in El Reno early Wednesday morning.

Police say a caller stated someone had broken through the front door of a Wal-Greens.

Based on surveillance video and eye-witness accounts 3 subjects threw a large rock though the glass to make an entry.

They then ran to the pharmacy where they took some prescription medications.

Surveillance video shows the three suspects drove off in a maroon Pontiac four door which was driven by a fourth subject.

Police believe the suspects got onto I-40 and drove east bound from El Reno.

According to police, the three suspects that entered the store were wearing gloves and hooded sweatshirts.

Officials say two of the suspects appear to be black males. The race and sex of the third and fourth suspects have not yet been determined.

Police are looking for a maroon Pontiac four door. They believe the license plate could be from Texas and contain a partial ID of DJ5089.

Anyone with any information on this vehicle or the suspects is asked to call the El Reno Police Department immediately.