105-year-old making her pitching debut

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A 105-year-old woman is getting ready for her Major League Baseball pitching debut.

According to KSWB, Agnes McKee is going to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the San Diego Padres game Sunday.

“I am very honored to do this, it’s exciting and I hope I can get through it,” said McKee, who weighs around 90 pounds and stands just shy of 5 feet. “I was really glad I got up this morning, I was afraid I wouldn’t.”

McKee says she has been practicing for the perfect underarm pitch for months.

“When this happened I tried to learn some of the names of the ball players in case somebody asks me that,” said McKee. “My husband played baseball and we went to many games when we lived in Cleveland.”

She will be the oldest person to ever take part in this type of an event.

For more on this story visit KSWB.