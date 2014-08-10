× Allergy alert: Experts warn allergy sufferers of Fall risk

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Institute for Allergy & Asthma is warning those with allergies may suffer more in the Fall.

Experts are warning that Fall allergy season could be the worst in three years.

“Now is the time for people to start taking their medication,” said Dr. Amy Darter, lead allergist at the Oklahoma Institute of Allergy & Asthma.

If you have allergies, the best time to get back on your medication is now.

Dr. Darter is warning allergy sufferers who normally wait to start their fall allergy medications until Labor Day to start now.

Officials also recommend keeping the windows closed, taking a shower after coming inside and leaving shoes outside so you don’t track pollen throughout the house.