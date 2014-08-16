× Troopers: child killed after hit by driver smelling of alcohol

SAYRE, Okla. – A 4-year-old boy was killed Friday afternoon when a man Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers described as having an “odor of alcohol beverage” struck the child with his vehicle.

OHP identified the driver as 26-year-old Brandon Ryan Dowler.

The accident didn’t happen on a road or street, but in a pasture south of Sayre, according to troopers.

That child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers have not said if the driver and child are related.

The incident is still under investigation.