OKLAHOMA CITY – A local animal shelter is asking for the public’s help in a new contest.

The City of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Division is one of the contenders for the ASPCA Rachael Ray $100K Challenge.

Throughout the month of August, residents are encouraged to vote for their shelter once a day.

After the voting ends, three shelters with the highest number of votes will receive a $25,000 award.

The contest is run through Facebook.