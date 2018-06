× CDC: Oklahoma has the second highest teen birth rate in the nation

OKLAHOMA CITY – While teen birth rates are dropping across the country, Oklahoma has nothing to brag about.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only New Mexico had a higher teen birth rate than Oklahoma in 2012.

For every 4,000 teens ages 15 to 19, there are 47 births in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma has the highest birth rate among teens ages 18 to 19.

Click here to read the full report from the CDC.