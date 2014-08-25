Update: All clear at Army’s Fort Lee after ‘active shooter incident’

FORT LEE, Va. (CNN) — Authorities declared all-clear Monday at Fort Lee in Virginia after a lockdown because of a reported active shooter, the Army installation said.

“An all clear has been issued by the Fort Lee installation operations center at 9:50 a.m.,” said a posting on the installation’s Facebook page. “The law enforcement event is over.”

Earlier, the Army post’s website reported an “active shooter incident” at Building 5020 of the Combined Arms Support Command headquarters.

No immediate details were available on what happened.

The installation was locked down. The lockdown was then partially lifted, limited to one building and main gate, before being entirely lifted.

Fort Lee is near Petersburg, Virginia, about 30 miles south of Richmond and 135 miles south of Washington.

Retired Maj. Gen. James “Spider” Marks, a CNN military analyst, described the post as a “very active” one, with soldiers “routinely coming and going to get various types of training.”

In an active shooter situation, he said, everyone locks down in place to avoid becoming a target while letting authorities and military police respond.