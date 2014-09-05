× Coffee Talk: Grab a cup of coffee with a cop

NORMAN, Okla. — The Norman Police Department wants to sit down and have a ‘cup of joe’ with the community.

On September 8th, the Norman Police Department will host ‘Coffee with a Cop‘ where officers and community members can come together, discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee.

Since most of the public’s contact with police officers happens during emergencies or emotional circumstances, it’s not easy for cops to build relationships with the community.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

The event is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on September 8th at the YMCA, 1350 Lexington Avenue in Norman, Okla.

All community members are invited to attend.