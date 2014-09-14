Sooner fans have mixed opinions about Adrian Peterson allegations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Minnesota Vikings and former OU star running back Adrian Peterson turned himself in at the Montgomery county jail in Texas early Saturday morning.

Peterson was then booked and released after posting $15,000 bond.

He's charged with one count of injury to a child with reckless or criminal negligence stemming from an incident earlier this year when he allegedly spanked one of his sons with the wooden switch.

Sooner fans have mixed reactions about the allegations against Adrian Peterson.

Tickets to Saturday nights game feature a picture of the former Sooner.

Some fans called that an unfortunate coincidence for the University.

Peterson is still a huge part of OU football games. From tailgate to tailgate it's all everyone was talking about.

"It was shocking it definitely was I didn't expect it," Sooner fan Cody Gray said.

Adrian Peterson facing jail time for child abuse allegations is the last thing these fans expected to hear especially after reading Peterson claimed he was just disciplining his 4-year-old with a spanking.

"I think it was kind of disturbing to see some of the photos but at the same time I think she was just trying to discipline his children," Sooner fan Ben Heinzelmann said.

But regardless of their love for the former Sooner, some fans say he went too far.

"So I love Adrian Peterson and I totally except parents spanking their kids but I don't think spanking them 15 times is appropriate I don't think that a kid could ever do something so bad to where they should be spanked 15 times," OU fan Annie Heinzelmann said.

While others are just waiting for the truth.

"Hopefully the truth comes to the surface and we see that he's not a bad guy," says Cody Gray.