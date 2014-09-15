OU Offense Gaining Depth, Keeping Knight Safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After three games and three wins, the University of Oklahoma football team is already finding benefits from having depth on the offensive side of the ball.

With the news that Keith Ford will likely be out several weeks with a broken bone in his leg, OU received a boost from true freshman running back Samaje Perine in the Tennessee game.

Sterling Shepard has shined at receiver, but has been the lone consistent wide out through three games.

However, over the last two games Durron Neal has stepped up and made several plays for the Sooners.

Bob Stoops is doing his best about preventing another injury, in particular to Trevor Knight.

After Knight was banged up a couple of times during the 2013 season, Stoops is closely monitoring how often and when his starting quarterback runs the ball this season.

Nate Feken has the story from Norman.