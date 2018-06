This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Click here for more information on the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, OVAC, 12×12 fundraiser. 12×12 Art Fundraiser: Basic Facts

September 19, 2014

Patron Preview: 6 pm, Opens to public: 7 pm, Bids close: 9:30 pm

Science Museum Oklahoma, 2100 NE 52nd St, OKC Filed in: Seen on TV Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Email