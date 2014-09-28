NCTC softball player talks about tragic crash that killed 4 of her teammates

MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. – Four members of the North Central Texas College softball team were killed Friday night after a tragic accident.

Now one NCTC softball player is talking about the crash.

“We all got super tired, so we all went to lay down and I don’t know if I fell asleep. I remember waking up in the middle of the crash. I don’t remember it hitting us but I remember us rolling and then I don’t know if I hit my head again but I don’t remember us finishing the crash, somehow I was up I was on my feet and I heard my coach scream come this way, come to my voice,” freshman softball player Kaylea Armstrong told KFDX.

Armstrong says the reality of what happened hit her once she got out of the bus.

“The moment that it came real was when we got out of the bus and one of our girls was laying on the ground and they were trying to get her attention and we all came to the side and we saw him bring out the white blanket and put it on top of her, that’s when we all lost it,” she said.

The Department of Public Safety says 19-year-old Meagan Richardson, 18-year-old Katelynn Woodlee and 20-year-old Jaiden Pelton all died at the scene from massive injuries.

However, a fourth student died at a hospital in Sulphur a short time later.

Authorities say 20-year-old Brooke Deckard was pronounced dead at the hospital from massive injuries.

According to KFDX, Armstrong says her team will make sure the memory of those lost lives on.

“One of my best friends[Brooke Deckard], I mean she was a sophomore, took me underneath my wing. My birthdays in October, she bought me new shoes for an early birthday present, cause I had ruined my old tennis shoes,” she said. “Meagan was like one of the smartest people I’ve ever known she had a 4.5 in college, if that’s even possible. Anytime anyone needed help with homework she would help them no matter what. Jaiden she was awesome, she was funny, she was outgoing, she was so athletic. She wanted to be a nurse. Katelynn, she was a freshman, the thing that’s scary about Katelyn is she sat right behind my seat.”

KFDX reports Armstrong walked away from the crash with about 40 stitches.

