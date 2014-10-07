FBI seeking identity of ISIS jihadist behind execution video, may be American

(CNN) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying an English-speaking militant who appeared to help execute Syrian soldiers in an ISIS recruitment video.

In the video titled “Flames of War,” the jihadist switches from classical Arabic to perfect English with a North American accent.

“We’re hoping that someone might recognize this individual and provide us with key pieces of information,” said Michael Steinbach, assistant director of the FBI’s counter terrorism division.

Officials say the killer’s appearance is significant because he comes across as “articulate and persuasive.”

The video features a group of men digging what the jihadist claims is “their own graves in the very place where they were stationed.”

Authorities say the man who led the killing could be Arab, but was educated in the West.

However, he could also be American or Canadian.

“Clearly, ISIS had a calculated step to be able to put this guy on camera,” said Frank Cilluffo, a security analyst at George Washington University. “Why? Because he seems American. The message is aimed at a Western audience.”