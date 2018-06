× Police investigating after body found in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body found in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say a man’s body was found near I-44 Service Rd., just west of Kelly.

Officials say a couple of construction workers found the body and contacted authorities Saturday afternoon.

Police have not released the person’s identity or any other details at this time.

