Baby born size of cell phone fights to survive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Baby Adilynn Renee was born premature, and one of her first photos is going viral!

She weighed less than a pound and was about the size of your cell phone, according to WGHP.

“I never imagined her to be that small, it took me by surprise,” said Chelsea Gregory, Adilynn’s mom. “It really scared me. I was like, how is she going to make it?”

Adilynn is now four months old. She weighs four pounds, and has come a long way, but she’s still fighting for her life.

Adilynn has had pneumonia twice and a blood infection.

“I know she’s fought so hard for her mommy and daddy and we are gonna fight for her.”

Adilynn is now on life support, and her mom is asking for help and leaning on her faith.

“It means more than the world to us because right now we are in desperate need of prayers,” Gregory said. “Honestly, there’s nothing more in this world that means more than just one person praying.”

