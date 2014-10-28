Happy Halloween: Staying safe during trick-or-treating
OKLAHOMA CITY – As Halloween approaches, several agencies are warning parents about a few dangers associated with the holiday.
Physicians at OU Medical Center have the following tips to keep your children safe this Halloween:
- Make sure costumes are not too long and are made of flame-resistant materials.
- Face paint or makeup is preferable to masks, but if they are wearing a mask, enlarge the eye holes.
- Make sure your child carries a flashlight and consider adding reflective tape to costumes for better visibility.
- Don’t wear costume contact lenses because they can cause injuries or infections in your eyes.
- Don’t allow children under the age of 12 to trick-or-treat without adult supervision.
- If children over 12 are going out alone, make sure you know where they are going, what route they will take and have them check in regularly.
- Instruct your children to only visit houses that are well-lit and to never enter a house.
- Stay on the sidewalk and don’t cut across lawns, which may have hidden tripping dangers.
- Remind your children not to eat their treats until you have had a chance to check them over at home.