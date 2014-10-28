Happy Halloween: Staying safe during trick-or-treating

Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Posted 3:34 pm, October 28, 2014, by
OKLAHOMA CITY – As Halloween approaches, several agencies are warning parents about a few dangers associated with the holiday.

Physicians at OU Medical Center have the following tips to keep your children safe this Halloween:

  • Make sure costumes are not too long and are made of flame-resistant materials.
  • Face paint or makeup is preferable to masks, but if they are wearing a mask, enlarge the eye holes.
  • Make sure your child carries a flashlight and consider adding reflective tape to costumes for better visibility.
  • Don’t wear costume contact lenses because they can cause injuries or infections in your eyes.
  • Don’t allow children under the age of 12 to trick-or-treat without adult supervision.
  • If children over 12 are going out alone, make sure you know where they are going, what route they will take and have them check in regularly.
  • Instruct your children to only visit houses that are well-lit and to never enter a house.
  • Stay on the sidewalk and don’t cut across lawns, which may have hidden tripping dangers.
  • Remind your children not to eat their treats until you have had a chance to check them over at home.