Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a male dominated sport, one Oklahoma City public school has been breaking tradition all season long.

It started out as a joke, but US Grant physical education teacher Jessica Moore is now a member of the high school football team's coaching staff.

Moore will also take her whistle to the hardwood this winter and coach US Grant's women's basketball team.

After originally having her eyes set on becoming a personal trainer, Moore chose coaching to hope to have an impact on young people's lives.