Update: Adorable wild puppies have been named by OKC Zoo

Updated 12/12/14 3:10 p.m.

OKLAHOMA CITY– The Oklahoma City Zoo’s now 5-week-old African wild dog pups now have names!

The litter of puppies was rejected by their mother after they were born on November 7, 2014, so they were put into the care of a golden retriever by the name of Lilly.

According to Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden, the puppies names were chosen to pay tribute to their surrogate mother and their African heritage.

From right to left, their names are Ayana, Zahra, and Maji.

Here is the pronunciation and meaning for each of the African names:

Ayana (Uh-yawn-uh) – beautiful flower.

Zahra (Zaw-ruh) – flowering.

Maji, short for Maji lily (Maw-zhee) – water lily.

The wild dog pups are being raised alongside Lilly’s biological puppy, Uno (seen on the far left in the thumbnail photo.)

The Zoo also says that all of the dogs are spending play time outside when weather permits.

And in preparation to be released back into the wild, the pups are reportedly taking safaris to visit their adult pack during good weather.

This allows for the pups and the adults to become acquainted with each other’s sight and smell while keeping barriers and distance between them.

Animal behavior will help decide when the time is right to reunite .

