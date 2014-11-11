Corporate America to veterans: “It’s On Us”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - As millions of America's vets are being honored across the nation Tuesday, "Corporate America" is trying to show their appreciation by saying "it's on us."

Scott Campbell, an Air Force veteran, is getting a haircut Tuesday at Great Clips.

But this haircut is free because it's Veterans Day.

"It is nice to be thanked for our service," he said.

"They appreciate what we've done," Richard Kapp said while in the barber's chair.

"I mean, it's the least that we can do," Great Clips Manager Olivia Borum said. "These guys go out and fight for us, leave their families, so it's the least that we can do, is give them a free haircut."

Bill Rinehart didn't know about the free haircut, but he saw IHOP was giving veterans a free red, white and blue pancake special.

"They obviously appreciate the sacrifice and the service," he said, "and this is their way of giving back."

An Army veteran, who served in Vietnam, wears a patch reminding us "freedom is not free."

Rinehart appreciates the businesses who recognize that.

"They're probably losing hundreds of thousands of dollars," he said.

Veteran Tony Lavalle is enjoying a free Starbucks coffee near Penn and Memorial.

"I was inside, meeting other veterans," he said. "Forming new relationships. It kind of brings back that feeling."

Army veteran Monty Zwanziger is wearing his POW cap while relaxing over free donuts at Krispy Kreme.

Like all the other veterans - he earned it.

"Coffee is good. Donuts are good," he said smiling. "Life is pretty good."

The veterans we spoke to said today's free offers will pay off for those participating businesses because those men will become long time customers.

For a complete list of businesses offering 'freebies' to Veterans, click here.